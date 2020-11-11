Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 894.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 137,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,575,000 after buying an additional 232,314 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

ADI stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

