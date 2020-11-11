Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $316.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

