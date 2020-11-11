Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,679 shares of company stock valued at $68,661,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist increased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

