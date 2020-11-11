Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.