Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 10,314 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.15% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 53.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

