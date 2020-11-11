Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,017 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $185,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

