Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

