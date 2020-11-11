Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

TDOC stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

