Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 867.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 259.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $577,454,000 after acquiring an additional 948,441 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Tesla by 657.9% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $410.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.42 and its 200 day moving average is $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.