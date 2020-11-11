Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $509,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $477.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.66 and a 200-day moving average of $475.77. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

