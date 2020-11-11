Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

