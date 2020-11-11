Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

