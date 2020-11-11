Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graco by 73.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,672 shares of company stock worth $20,725,751. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.