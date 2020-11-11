Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $363.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.82 and a 200-day moving average of $325.51. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $393.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

