Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $4,510,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

FIS stock opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of -802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

