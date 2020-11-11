Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

