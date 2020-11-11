Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,259 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

