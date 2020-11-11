Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

