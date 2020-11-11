Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,306,000 after acquiring an additional 182,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.