Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $268,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $33,904,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.