Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $377.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.14 and a 200-day moving average of $303.67. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

