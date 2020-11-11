Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,358,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,827 shares in the company, valued at $47,733,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,160 shares of company stock worth $10,418,580. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

