Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 668,329 shares of company stock worth $8,494,321.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.