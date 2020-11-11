Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

