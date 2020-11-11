Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $6,859,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 83.3% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

