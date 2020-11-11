Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

