Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UN opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

