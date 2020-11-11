Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 188 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

CP stock opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

