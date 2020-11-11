Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 201 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 65,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

