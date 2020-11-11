Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Allstate by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

ALL opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

