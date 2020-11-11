Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 3,849 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PH stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $264,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

