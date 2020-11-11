Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks Sells 3,612 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PH opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

