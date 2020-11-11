Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Jennifer A. Parmentier Sells 2,808 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,941. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PH stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

