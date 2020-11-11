Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock opened at C$39.80 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

