Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

