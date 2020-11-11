Paul Rickard Buys 61,432 Shares of Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) (ASX:TYR) Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) (ASX:TYR) insider Paul Rickard acquired 61,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.58 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$219,926.56 ($157,090.40).

Paul Rickard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Paul Rickard sold 307,061 shares of Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.74 ($2.67), for a total transaction of A$1,149,022.26 ($820,730.19).

On Friday, October 16th, Paul Rickard 24,540 shares of Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) stock.

On Monday, October 19th, Paul Rickard 24,540 shares of Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Tyro Payments Limited (TYR.AX) Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

