Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.60.

Paycom Software stock opened at $377.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $419.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

