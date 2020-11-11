Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 42,000 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.09, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,412,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

