Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

