PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

