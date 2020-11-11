PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.16 Per Share

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will earn $7.16 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

NYSE PKI opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 641,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

