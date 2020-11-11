PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $193.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. PerkinElmer traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.30.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

