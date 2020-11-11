Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

PRGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 258,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

