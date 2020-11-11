PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.46. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,515 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

