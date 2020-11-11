Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBNK opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

