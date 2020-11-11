Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott Sells 9,029 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

