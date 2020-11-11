Piper Sandler Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.76. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

