Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

