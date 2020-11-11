Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.25). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $224.06 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $240.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

