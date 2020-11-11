Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.10.

CI stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after acquiring an additional 198,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

